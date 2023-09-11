Optical Cable (OCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Shares of OCC opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Optical Cable has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Optical Cable in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Optical Cable by 115.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Optical Cable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

