Optical Cable (OCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.38%.
Optical Cable Price Performance
Shares of OCC opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Optical Cable has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.80.
Institutional Trading of Optical Cable
About Optical Cable
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
