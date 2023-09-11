J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $132.00

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 75254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -832.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $314,740,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

