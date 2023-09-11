Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.95

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

