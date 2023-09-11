Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.31

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 7609802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,544,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

