Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.98

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 4247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SMFG. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

