HubSpot (HUBS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS):
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $485.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $635.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $570.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $550.00 to $600.00.
- 9/5/2023 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $550.00 to $604.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $604.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $550.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $470.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $550.00.
- 7/25/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $480.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $536.00 to $596.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
NYSE HUBS opened at $537.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- These are the Top 3 Sectors for 3rd Quarter Profit Growth
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 2 Value Stocks To Claim Your Place In The Appliances Bottom
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 Undervalued Dow Stocks to Buy After the August Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.