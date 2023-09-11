Comparing IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) & Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IsoEnergy and Cameco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoEnergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cameco $1.44 billion 11.17 $68.75 million $0.15 247.00

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than IsoEnergy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.6% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IsoEnergy and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoEnergy N/A N/A N/A Cameco 4.67% 2.74% 1.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IsoEnergy and Cameco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoEnergy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cameco 0 1 3 1 3.00

Cameco has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential downside of 14.71%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than IsoEnergy.

Summary

Cameco beats IsoEnergy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and assemblies, and zirconium-based reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

