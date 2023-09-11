NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $13.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $203.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

