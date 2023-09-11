ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $122.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.