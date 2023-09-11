MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 206,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

