Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Plans $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.27. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $266.01 and a 12-month high of $342.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

