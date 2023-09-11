New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,412,000. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 516,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 157.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 426,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

