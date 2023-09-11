Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.2 %

Hydro One stock opened at C$35.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.87 and a twelve month high of C$40.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.23.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

