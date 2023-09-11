Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $277.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

