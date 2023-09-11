Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

