Myers Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $655.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $46,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,166,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

