Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 591,427 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 443,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,079,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,949 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

