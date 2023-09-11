Contrasting Evolv Technologies (EVLV) and Its Competitors

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Evolv Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -10.95% -60.04% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $75.82 million -$86.41 million -7.02 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.54 billion $48.85 million 73.39

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Evolv Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evolv Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 113 770 1881 100 2.69

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Evolv Technologies competitors beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.