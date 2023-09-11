Critical Contrast: P3 Health Partners (PIII) & The Competition

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.14 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.57 billion -$102.39 million 8.10

P3 Health Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -156.64% -221.08% -21.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 147 266 0 2.61

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 107.27%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

