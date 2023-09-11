Critical Analysis: Aiful (AIFLY) & The Competition

Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Free Report) is one of 106 public companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aiful to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aiful and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aiful N/A N/A 0.06 Aiful Competitors $1.64 billion $344.28 million 84.23

Aiful’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aiful. Aiful is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiful N/A N/A N/A Aiful Competitors -8.33% -6.60% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Aiful and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aiful and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiful 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiful Competitors 155 780 2174 91 2.69

As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Aiful’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aiful has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aiful competitors beat Aiful on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Aiful



Aiful Corporation engages in the consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. The company offers unsecured and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans. It also provides postpay settlement, factoring, and installment credit sales services. The company was formerly known as Marutaka, Inc. and changed its name to Aiful Corporation in May 1982. Aiful Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

