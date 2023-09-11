Analyzing Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Eightco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million 2.79 $26.44 million $4.95 6.81 Eightco $57.19 million 0.03 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 36.42% 24.30% 1.83% Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.4% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eightco has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plumas Bancorp and Eightco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plumas Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than Eightco.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Eightco on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

