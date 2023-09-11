Critical Comparison: Reserve Petroleum (RSRV) and Its Rivals

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) is one of 365 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reserve Petroleum to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reserve Petroleum and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reserve Petroleum N/A N/A 3.82 Reserve Petroleum Competitors $928.60 million $248.56 million 76.48

Reserve Petroleum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reserve Petroleum. Reserve Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reserve Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Reserve Petroleum Competitors 114.94% 10.81% 4.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Reserve Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reserve Petroleum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reserve Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Reserve Petroleum Competitors 643 4349 8117 327 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 56.36%. Given Reserve Petroleum’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reserve Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Reserve Petroleum competitors beat Reserve Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

The Reserve Petroleum Company operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

