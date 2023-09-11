Analyzing HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF) and The Competition

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) is one of 127 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 1.84% -2.71% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 1 0 2.33 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 186 1479 3219 77 2.64

This is a summary of current recommendations for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 24.37%. Given HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of C$1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 38.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A 42.36 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $1.60 billion $23.79 million 221.28

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft competitors beat HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America. The HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific segment deals with contract mining operations in the Asia Pacific region. The HOCHTIEF Europe segment develops and manages infrastructure and real estate projects in Europe. The Abertis Investment segment covers the investment in the Spanish toll road operator Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. The company was founded by Balthasar Helfmann and Philipp Helfmann in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

