Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$8.50 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$171.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8702369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.