BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $158.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.69.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $120.13 on Monday. BioNTech has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $188.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.31 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

