The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.67, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

