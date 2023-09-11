Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

MHK stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

