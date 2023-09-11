Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.05.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of ZM opened at $72.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,495 shares of company stock worth $5,703,425 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 62.7% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 133.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 162,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $10,352,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

