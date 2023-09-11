YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

YETI stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. Equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

