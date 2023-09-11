Critical Analysis: American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of American Vanguard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of American Vanguard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Vanguard and Lavoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Vanguard 0 0 0 0 N/A Lavoro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Lavoro has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.40%. Given Lavoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than American Vanguard.

This table compares American Vanguard and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard 2.02% 3.12% 1.51% Lavoro N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

American Vanguard has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Vanguard and Lavoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard $609.61 million 0.63 $27.40 million $0.40 32.95 Lavoro $9.24 billion 0.08 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

American Vanguard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lavoro.

Summary

American Vanguard beats Lavoro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

