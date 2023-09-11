Reviewing Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) & Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) and Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albemarle pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albemarle has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Albemarle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Givaudan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Albemarle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Albemarle has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Givaudan has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Albemarle and Givaudan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 2 5 14 0 2.57 Givaudan 0 4 2 0 2.33

Albemarle currently has a consensus target price of $273.76, indicating a potential upside of 48.44%. Givaudan has a consensus target price of $96.89, indicating a potential upside of 49.50%. Given Givaudan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Givaudan is more favorable than Albemarle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albemarle and Givaudan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $9.66 billion 2.24 $2.69 billion $33.24 5.55 Givaudan $7.39 billion 4.05 $897.00 million N/A N/A

Albemarle has higher revenue and earnings than Givaudan.

Profitability

This table compares Albemarle and Givaudan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle 40.55% 45.88% 24.14% Givaudan N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Albemarle beats Givaudan on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets. It also provides cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications that include airbag initiators; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Bromine segment offers bromine and bromine-based products used in fire safety solutions; specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals for use in chemical synthesis, oil and gas well drilling and completion fluids, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications; and other specialty chemicals, such as tertiary amines for surfactants, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. The Catalysts segment provides hydroprocessing, isomerization, and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives; and organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, juices, bottled waters, ready-to-drink products, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks comprising rice crackers and cassava chips; savory and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

