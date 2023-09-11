Head to Head Contrast: Cineplex (CPXGF) vs. Its Competitors

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Entertainment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cineplex to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cineplex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineplex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cineplex Competitors 96 495 1080 8 2.60

Cineplex currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 99.49%. As a group, “Entertainment” companies have a potential upside of 80.91%. Given Cineplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cineplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineplex N/A N/A N/A Cineplex Competitors -20.17% -10.32% -1.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cineplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.8% of Cineplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cineplex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cineplex N/A N/A 5.80 Cineplex Competitors $1.13 billion $21.60 million 12.18

Cineplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cineplex. Cineplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cineplex pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.9%. Cineplex pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Entertainment” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.5% and pay out 19.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cineplex beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities. It also provides alternative programming service; and operates cineplex.com, an entertainment site that offers streaming video, movie information, showtimes and ability to buy tickets online, entertainment news, and box office reports, as well as advertising and digital commerce solutions. Further, it distributes and operates amusement, gaming, and vending equipment; and operates social entertainment destinations featuring gaming, entertainment, and dining under The Rec Room and Playdium names. Cineplex Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

