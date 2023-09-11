Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.25.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$36.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

