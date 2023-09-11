The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

