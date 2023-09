Head to Head Survey: ARB (ARBFF) versus Its Rivals

ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) is one of 96 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ARB to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of ARB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ARB alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARB and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARB N/A N/A 32.37 ARB Competitors $2.36 billion $68.51 million 195.30

Analyst Recommendations

ARB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARB. ARB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB 1 1 0 0 1.50 ARB Competitors 340 1276 1785 14 2.43

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 11.44%. Given ARB’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ARB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB N/A N/A N/A ARB Competitors -422.93% -20.35% -2.29%

Dividends

ARB pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ARB pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 123.9% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ARB lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

ARB competitors beat ARB on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

ARB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers. It also offers LINX, a controller that declutters the dashboard and centralizes the command of vehicle accessories by replacing classic switches, gauges, and monitors with one sleek and smart driver interface; and UHF radios, GPS, and reversing cameras. The company serves stockists, vehicle dealers, and various fleet operators, as well as owns and license ARB branded store network. The company has operations in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, Europe, and the United Kingdom. ARB Corporation Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Kilsyth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.