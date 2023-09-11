Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALFVY opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

