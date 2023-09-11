Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$92.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$87.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.98. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$74.36 and a twelve month high of C$90.00. The firm has a market cap of C$24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

