Analyzing Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibrx has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -28,749.25% -5,168.31% -74.66% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -452.78% -126.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $599,000.00 1,494.48 -$145.23 million ($4.05) -5.06 Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$23.17 million ($0.98) -0.70

This table compares Inhibrx and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Evaxion Biotech A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inhibrx and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inhibrx currently has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 116.26%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,220.62%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats Inhibrx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.