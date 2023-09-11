Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($179.68).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

FLTR opened at £142.20 ($179.59) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43,045.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,590 ($121.12) and a 12-month high of £168.32 ($212.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £147.15 and its 200 day moving average price is £149.63.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

