Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $27.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $25,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 790,502 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

