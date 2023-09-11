Reviewing Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A Viad 1.68% 2.70% 0.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A $1.28 97.77 Viad $1.13 billion 0.50 $23.22 million $0.24 113.17

Analyst Ratings

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Wolters Kluwer. Wolters Kluwer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolters Kluwer and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viad has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.05%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Wolters Kluwer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viad beats Wolters Kluwer on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health segment offers clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that drive effective decision-making and improved outcomes across healthcare. It provides solutions for hospitals, clinics, other healthcare providers, individual clinicians and students, nursing and medical schools and libraries, retail pharmacies, payers, and life sciences organizations. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions that help tax, accounting, and audit professionals to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. It provides solutions for accounting firms, corporate finance, tax and auditing departments, government agencies, libraries, and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance segment offers technology-enabled services and solutions for legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and regulatory reporting. It serves legal, compliance, and risk professionals in corporations, small businesses, law firms, insurers, banks, non-bank lenders, credit unions, leasing companies, and securities firms. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides evidence-based information, actionable insights, and integrated workflow solutions that help customers to make the right decisions and streamline compliance. It enables legal and compliance professionals, and operational risk managers, as well as environmental, health, and safety managers to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence in law firms, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.