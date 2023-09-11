Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $58.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRMB opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $533,895 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

