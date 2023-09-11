Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 6,700

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($84.62).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($68.20) to GBX 5,700 ($71.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.09) to GBX 7,000 ($88.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
NEXT Stock Up 0.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($87.18), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($479,496.08). 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
