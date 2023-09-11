Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 6,700

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($84.62).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($68.20) to GBX 5,700 ($71.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.09) to GBX 7,000 ($88.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 7,169.20 ($90.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,935 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,756.85. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,306 ($54.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,228 ($91.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($87.18), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($479,496.08). 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

