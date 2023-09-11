Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

HIBB opened at $43.46 on Monday. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

