Analysts Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Price Target at $14.17

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,631,000 after acquiring an additional 316,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 79.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.57. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

