Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.85 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

