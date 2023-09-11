Brokerages Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $149.00

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,685,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $130.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.