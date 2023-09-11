Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $71.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

