Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $71.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.89.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MTDR
Institutional Trading of Matador Resources
Matador Resources Price Performance
Matador Resources stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Matador Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Matador Resources
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.