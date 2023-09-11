Contrasting NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -39,127.70% -109.16% -33.72% NWTN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and NWTN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 3 2 4 0 2.11 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 53.13%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than NWTN.

33.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and NWTN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $1.34 million 1,594.56 -$547.50 million ($1.66) -3.76 NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fisker.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

