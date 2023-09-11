Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) versus PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Financial Analysis

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Ecoark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $125.09 million 1.45 $48.66 million $14.22 6.93 Ecoark $25.58 million 0.26 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PrimeEnergy Resources and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 32.95% 27.40% 16.13% Ecoark -59.54% -99.24% -58.57%

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats Ecoark on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ecoark

(Get Free Report)

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.